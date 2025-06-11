Multiple bear sightings reported in populated areas in Mississippi, Arkansas region Published 6:58 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Recent weeks have brought unusual wildlife encounters to North Mississippi, with two black bears confirmed roaming populated areas in Marshall and DeSoto counties. These sightings are part of a broader pattern of bear activity across region, which includes a third recent incident in Arkansas.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) issued a warning to residents after a bear was seen in the Byhalia area on Monday. Reports from a Byhalia residents’ social media page indicated the bear was spotted on Highway 178 at the county line, subsequently moving north across the highway and over railroad tracks. MCSO urged residents to exercise extreme caution, emphasizing the importance of not approaching the bear and to immediately dial 911 if encountered.

This latest sighting follows a report on June 3 from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed a black bear in Nesbit, specifically near Highway 301 and Star Landing Road. Adding to the regional trend, the City of Conway, Arkansas, reported a juvenile black bear on June 5 near Harkrider Street and Oak Street. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission later safely removed that bear from a tree and relocated it.

Wildlife authorities generally advise against approaching bears and to give them ample space. Residents in these areas are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any sightings to local law enforcement.