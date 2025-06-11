Victim in 4-wheeler crash was former Mississippi high school, college basketball standout Published 6:05 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Cameron Woodall, a beloved former basketball standout for Raymond High School and Tougaloo College, died Saturday night following a 4-wheeler collision on Midway Road in Raymond. He was 26 years old.

Interim Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard reported that the fatal crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on June 7. Woodall and another individual were riding 4-wheelers when they collided. Woodall was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Tougaloo College announced it will hold a memorial service to honor Woodall’s life on Thursday, June 12, at 6:00 p.m. at Woodworth Chapel. The college extended its deepest condolences to Woodall’s family, friends, teammates, and the entire Tougaloo community, urging everyone to “come together in love and unity to honor his memory.”