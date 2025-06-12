Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson first Republican to announce bid for governor Published 6:07 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson officially launched his campaign today, becoming the first Republican candidate to declare his intention to run for governor in the upcoming election. With incumbent Governor Tate Reeves facing term limits, Gipson’s announcement marks the formal start of what is expected to be a competitive race for the state’s highest office.

Gipson’s early entry comes as other prominent state-level GOP officeholders, including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and State Auditor Shad White, have publicly hinted at their own gubernatorial aspirations. Businessman Tommy Duff has also been mentioned as a potential contender. However, Gipson is the first to make a definitive announcement, positioning himself as the initial frontrunner in the developing Republican field.

Gipson has served as the Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce since 2018, when he was appointed to fill the vacancy left by now-U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. He secured reelection in 2024, winning approximately 58% of the vote against Democratic challenger Robert Bradford.

In his official campaign statement, Gipson emphasized his “conservative principles” and leadership as qualifications for the governorship. “Mississippi knows Andy Gipson won’t back down from our conservative principles, because when it comes to getting things done, Andy Gipson is Mississippi’s proven conservative leader,” the statement read. It highlighted his advocacy for “Life in protecting the unborn,” defense of Second Amendment rights, and opposition to “Joe Biden’s oppressive federal mandates.”

Gipson also underscores his strong support for President Donald Trump, who garnered 61% of the vote in Mississippi during the 2024 general election. His platform includes a commitment to fiscal responsibility and consolidating government agencies to reduce taxpayer burden.

During his tenure as Agriculture Commissioner, Gipson points to several key achievements, including connecting the state fairgrounds to a water well, which he says eliminates dependence on Jackson’s water system. He also cites increased security measures at the Mississippi State Fair and successfully keeping the Dixie National Rodeo operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to “four record years back to back.”

If elected governor, Gipson pledges to champion Mississippi’s $9 billion agriculture industry by protecting farmers, ranchers, loggers, and landowners from tax increases. He also vowed to “identify, attack, and defeat leftist policies at the state and national levels,” guided by his Christian faith.

“Born, raised, and educated 100 percent right here in Mississippi, Andy Gipson loves our Magnolia State,” his announcement concluded, noting his visits to all 82 counties and international travel to promote the state.

Gipson recently teased his campaign with new signs expected at this year’s Neshoba County Fair, a traditional kickoff event for Mississippi political cycles. While he is the first to announce, observers anticipate a crowded Republican primary ahead of the 2027 election.