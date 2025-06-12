One dead after hours-long standoff with man barricaded in shed at Mississippi residence Published 6:30 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

A tense, hours-long standoff in Saucier concluded late Wednesday evening with the death of a man who had barricaded himself inside a shed.. The incident, which began around 6 p.m., drew a significant law enforcement presence, including a SWAT team, to the area of Turan Road and Highway 67, prompting temporary road closures.

Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a residence in the vicinity to serve a court order for an adult male. Upon making contact, authorities reported that the man fired shots at deputies before retreating and barricading himself within a shed on the property.

For several hours, law enforcement personnel engaged in negotiations with the individual, attempting to de-escalate the situation.

However, the standoff took a tragic turn, with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirming to WLOX News around 10:30 p.m. that the man was deceased and the confrontation had ended. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) later stated that the subject displayed a firearm, leading to an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers that resulted in his fatal injuries.

Authorities have confirmed that no other individuals were present in the shed with the man, and no other injuries have been reported during the incident. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification of his family.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation into the incident, actively gathering evidence. Upon the completion of their thorough investigation, the MBI’s findings will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office.