All Mississippi Driver’s Service locations to be closed Wednesday Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

All Mississippi Driver’s Service Bureaus will close their doors on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, for scheduled training and maintenance. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the temporary closure, which will affect all in-person services statewide.

Residents needing to update their driver’s licenses, change addresses, or conduct other bureau-related functions will be unable to do so in person on Wednesday. However, online services will remain available for those who can complete their transactions digitally.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” read a statement from the DPS.

All driver’s service offices are expected to reopen for normal business hours on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

This closure comes after a period of significant disruptions earlier this year. In February, driver’s service locations across the state experienced widespread closures and lingering issues due to a system update. Those problems led to lengthy lines and slower service, though the DPS reports those delays have since been rectified.