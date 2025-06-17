Bystanders rescue truck driver from rollover crash on Mississippi highway Published 5:49 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The quick thinking of bystanders is being credited with rescuing a driver from an overturned eighteen-wheeler on Highway 316 near Jonestown on Thursday, June 13, 2025. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Coahoma County Fire Department (CCFD) and Pafford EMS units were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:56 AM, following reports of the overturned vehicle with a person trapped. Upon arrival, first responders found the injured individual already outside the truck. Bystanders at the scene reported that they had helped the driver exit the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics quickly provided medical care at the scene before transporting the driver to a local hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Firefighters from Lula, Jonestown, and Lyon also responded to the incident. Coahoma County Fire Department units remained on the scene to help manage traffic in the area.