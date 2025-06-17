Convicted double murderer who was captured after a nationwide manhunt in 2017 found dead in Mississippi prison Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A Mississippi inmate who was captured during a nationwide manhunt after killing two women in 2017 was found deceased at the prison where he was serving two life sentences for the murders.

Alex Deaton was found deceased Saturday, June 14, at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF). Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed Deaton’s death and stated his body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Deaton had been serving life sentences for the deaths of his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, in Rankin County, and Brenda Pinter in Neshoba County. He had pleaded guilty in both cases.

The string of crimes began in February 2017 when investigators say Deaton strangled Robinson, stole her SUV, and then shot and wounded a jogger near her home. He then traveled to Neshoba County, where he killed Pinter; her body was later discovered inside Dixon Baptist Church.

Following the murders, Deaton embarked on a multi-state flight from justice. This included carjacking a couple in New Mexico, during which he shot one person. He then drove to Kansas, where he stole a store clerk’s car at gunpoint. Deaton’s flight ended when he was apprehended after a chase near Pratt, Kansas.