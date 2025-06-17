In wake of mass shooting, small Mississippi town chooses to not have annual Fourth of July fireworks Published 5:57 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Citing a surge in local gun violence, including a mass shooting following the town’s annual festival, Fayette Mayor Londell Eanochs has indefinitely postponed future public gatherings, most notably the upcoming July 4th fireworks display. The mayor’s decision, announced Saturday, comes in the wake of continued gun violence in the community, with the most recent incident occurring just the night before his announcement.

“Citizens of Fayette, in light of the recent violence in our community, including a shooting that occurred just last night, I have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s 4th of July fireworks show,” Mayor Eanochs stated in a social media post. “While I understand how deeply our community cherishes this annual fireworks show, my first responsibility as your Mayor is to ensure the safety of every resident. At this time, I cannot in good conscience move forward with a large public gathering until we are confident that it can be held without putting our citizens at risk.”

The decision garnered widespread support from social media commentators.

The postponement follows a particularly tragic incident on the night of May 31, immediately after the Fayette Festival. As many attendees were still gathered in the Main Street area, gunshots were fired into the crowd, striking at least six people and resulting in the death of 22-year-old Rayshaude D. Hudson. The Fayette Festival, a free event, had attracted a large crowd of families and children to celebrate the town’s bicentennial with various attractions.

“We are working closely with law enforcement and community leaders to address the cause of this violence and to bring those responsible to justice,” Eanochs added in his post. “I ask for your continued patience, support, and cooperation as we take the steps needed to restore peace to our communities. This is not the end of our celebrations, only a pause until we can come together safely, as one Fayette. Thank you, and may God bless you all.”