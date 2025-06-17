Leaders in on Mississippi county look for help with inoperable tornado sirens in need of parts, repairs Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Leaders in one Mississippi county are looking for ways to fix the tornado sirens that have been left silent during the traditional severe weather season.

Adams County is currently operating without its crucial emergency siren system, as all sirens are inoperable due to a need for parts and repairs. However, efforts are underway to restore the vital warning system, with the county approving significant funds and seeking assistance from the City of Natchez.

On Monday, Adams County Supervisors greenlighted the expenditure of $56,849 to order the necessary parts to bring the sirens back online. Robert Bradford, Adams County Emergency Management director, stated he plans to address the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen at their next meeting on Tuesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers (115 S. Pearl St., Natchez) to request the city’s help in covering the repair costs. Four of the county’s sirens are located within the city limits, making it a shared concern.

The emergency sirens, manufactured by Federal Signal, require specialized parts from the company, which is the sole provider. The comprehensive repair plan also includes a much-needed software upgrade that will enable remote operation of the sirens.