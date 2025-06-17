Manhunt for attempted murder suspect in Alabama ends with arrest at Mississippi restaurant Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A man wanted for attempted murder and burglary out of Semmes, Alabama, was taken into custody without incident Saturday night at a Mississippi restaurant. Ronald Graham was arrested at Newk’s Eatery in Magee after employees reported a suspicious person making “strange statements” near the dumpsters.

Magee Police Department officers responded to the Newk’s at approximately 9:37 p.m. on June 15. Upon speaking with Graham, it was discovered he was the subject of active felony warrants for attempted murder, first-degree domestic violence, and first-degree burglary. Semmes authorities had previously issued a warning, stating Graham was considered armed and dangerous and his whereabouts were unknown.

The charges against Graham stem from an incident in Semmes, Alabama, where a woman was shot on Hi Wood Circle. Authorities reported the bullet grazed the woman’s head, and she is expected to recover.

Graham is currently being held by the Magee Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama to face the charges.