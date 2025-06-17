Mississippi driver sentenced to 20 years after fatal crash on Natchez Trace Parkway Published 5:41 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A Mississippi man will spend the next two decades in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a fatal drunk driving crash on the Natchez Trace Parkway last year. Connor Milhorn, 20, received a 20-year sentence on Monday, a year after the collision that claimed the life of Alan Langford and severely injured Langford’s child.

Milhorn pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI for causing death and aggravated DUI for causing serious bodily injury to a minor. The charges stem from a May 11, 2024 incident when Milhorn’s SUV collided head-on with Langford’s pickup truck south of Marietta.

Upon arrival, National Park Service Rangers discovered Alan Langford deceased. His child, found severely injured in the backseat, was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for critical medical care.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Milhorn was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when his Hummer collided with Langford’s truck on the Parkway.

“No sentence can replace what was taken from the victim’s family in this matter by the selfish actions of the defendant who chose to drink and drive,” stated U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. He commended the diligent work of the National Park Service’s Law Enforcement Rangers and their Investigative Services Branch, as well as District Attorney Jason Herring and his staff, in securing a measure of justice. Joyner emphasized the Department of Justice’s commitment to fully punishing those who cause death by driving under the influence.

Following his 240-month prison sentence, Milhorn will also serve five years of supervised release.