One dead, another injured after shooting at Mississippi fast food restaurant Published 5:16 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting Monday evening at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brandon. Authorities say the incident appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public.

Brandon Police Department officers were dispatched to the fast-food establishment at 132 Stribling Lane around 6:51 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered one individual who was deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

A second person, identified by authorities as the suspect in the shooting, was also found at the scene. This individual sustained what preliminary indications suggest was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Paramedics provided immediate medical attention, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they are currently receiving care.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved, pending notification of their next of kin. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available.