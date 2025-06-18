Police make murder arrest after finding male victim dead near Mississippi interstate Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Police have apprehended a suspect after finding a deceased male victim on the Interstate 55 Frontage Road south of Jackson.

Jackson Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire around the 5000 block of I-55 South Frontage Road on June 17. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Keodrick Kincade.

After conducting an investigation, detectives arrested D’Juanya Carter. He has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

The case remains under active investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).