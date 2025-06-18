The recreational use of marijuana on tribal lands in Mississippi could be legalized in near future Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The legalization of the recreational use of marijuana is under review and study by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Council.

In a referendum held June 10, tribal members voted in favor of a measure that supports developing legislation to decriminalize and regulate marijuana. Of the more than 2,500 votes cast, about 55% approved the measure, according to results released by tribal officials.

The non-binding vote does not immediately legalize marijuana on the tribe’s lands in Mississippi or its satellite community in Henning, Tennessee. Instead, it allows the 17-member Tribal Council to move forward with a feasibility study and begin drafting potential regulations.

“This vote does not automatically authorize or legalize marijuana,” Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said during a May community meeting. “It simply allows us to explore the issue and determine what’s best for our lands.”

The move mirrors a growing trend among Native American tribes across the country. According to the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association, over 25% of Indigenous communities in the continental U.S. are involved in marijuana or hemp programs.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, which controls more than 35,000 acres and operates several casinos, would still need to determine regulations regarding cultivation, distribution, and who could legally participate in a recreational program.

The Tribal Council will now begin studying the potential impact of legalization on public health, law enforcement, and economic development before taking any further action.