Alligator vs. Car: The two collide in early morning crash on Mississippi highway Published 4:35 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

An unusual collision unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning on Highway 84 East, when a passenger vehicle struck and killed an alligator. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) responded to the incident, which occurred at approximately 3:04 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Eastview Drive.

JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk was the first on the scene, discovering a deceased alligator, estimated to be about 7 feet long, at the edge of the roadway. The vehicle involved, a Chevrolet Cobalt, was disabled due to damage sustained in the crash and required towing.

The 20-year-old female driver of the Cobalt was reportedly uninjured in the surprising encounter. Following the incident, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified and dispatched personnel to the scene to investigate and document the unusual crash.