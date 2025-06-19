Child passenger killed in two-vehicle wreck on Mississippi highway Published 5:14 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

A minor was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a rural Mississippi highway Tuesday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that the fatal crash occurred on Highway 16 near Virgin Mary Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17.

According to troopers, a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2006 Ford Fusion were involved in the crash, where both drivers sustained minor injuries.

A minor passenger in the Ford Fusion was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where she was later pronounced deceased, officials said. The age of the minor was not released.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.