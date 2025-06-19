City leaders vote to reduce newly-elected Mississippi mayor’s salary two weeks before taking office Published 10:49 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

An outgoing Mississippi mayor is receiving flak after city leaders voted to reduce the newly elected mayor’s salary by nearly $20,000.

Less than two weeks before Mayor George Flaggs Jr. concludes his term, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reduce the Mayor-elect Willis Thompson’s salary, a move Thompson suggests is politically motivated.

Thompson, a Democrat who narrowly unseated the independent incumbent by just 61 votes, quickly expressed his dismay. He indicated that it was disappointing that a defeated politician would make such a move on his way out, but that he intended to concentrate on pressing city issues, such as addressing a significant garbage deficit and cleaning up city streets to support local businesses.

During the board meeting, Mayor Flaggs referenced the personal benefit of the salary level to his state retirement, noting it contributed to his highest-paid years in office. He also mentioned the possibility of redirecting the $20,000 cut to a city youth program, though he clarified he would not implement it since he would no longer be in office.

The mayor-elect affirmed his commitment to focusing on practical solutions rather than “petty politics” at such a late stage after an election defeat. He emphasized the need to bring back integrity to the city’s budgeting, support employees, and ensure residents receive the services they expect.

The new ordinance sets the mayor’s annual salary at $106,520.67.6 This amount is a reduction from the approximately $20,000 increase the mayoral salary received in 2021. The two aldermen’s salaries will remain unchanged at $87,781.41. In the board vote, Ward 2 Alderman Alex Monsour supported the measure, while Ward 1 Alderman TJ Mayfield abstained.7