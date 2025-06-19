From Rolling Fork to the country’s highest court: Mississippi native’s journey from poverty continues with admission to Supreme Court bar
Published 5:40 am Thursday, June 19, 2025
From the cotton fields of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to the distinguished halls of the U.S. Supreme Court, Ty Pinkins’ journey is a testament to perseverance and purpose. On a deeply symbolic Juneteenth week, the Vicksburg attorney was sworn into the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States, a crucial step required to argue cases before the nation’s highest court.
Pinkins’ roots lie in the Mississippi Delta, a region where poverty rates in many counties still range from 30% to 40%, with Black families often experiencing even higher rates—from 46.4% in Washington County to 68% in Tunica County. Born and raised in Rolling Fork, Pinkins grew up amidst these challenges, recalling days spent chopping cotton and living in a home without indoor plumbing.
His path from such humble beginnings took a significant turn with 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, including three combat tours in Iraq. After his military career, Pinkins pursued higher education, earning both his J.D. and LL.M. from the prestigious Georgetown University Law Center.
The timing of his Supreme Court Bar admission, during Juneteenth week, resonated profoundly with Pinkins. “To be sworn into the bar of the United States Supreme Court during Juneteenth is deeply personal,” he stated. “This moment isn’t just about me. It’s about honoring those who came before me, who were denied access to justice, to education, to power. Today, I walk through the doors that many were never allowed to approach.” He added, “On Juneteenth, we remember that freedom didn’t come all at once. It came late — and only after pressure, persistence, and sacrifice.”
Pinkins has dedicated his life to public service, equality, and advocating for the voiceless, including his work as a lawyer for the Mississippi Center for Justice, representing underserved communities. His journey has also led him into politics, running as the Democratic Party candidate for Mississippi Secretary of State in 2023 and U.S. Senate in 2024. He has declared his candidacy for Mississippi’s other Senate seat in 2026.
His admission to the Supreme Court Bar places Pinkins among a small group of Black attorneys from Mississippi to achieve this distinction. Recognizing the historical context, Pinkins reflected, “This institution has not always been on the right side of history. Today, I honor those who paved the way by stepping into this court as their descendant—not just in blood, but in purpose.”
For Ty Pinkins, this achievement is not an end but a continuation of his commitment. “This isn’t a finish line,” Pinkins asserted. “It’s fuel for the road ahead.” He intends to use his platform to champion greater transparency, accountability, and justice in government, carrying the weight of his ancestors’ struggles and the hope for a more equitable future.