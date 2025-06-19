Mississippi man charged with murder in connection with shooting at festival that killed one man, injured six others Published 9:16 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a mass shooting that left one man dead and six others injured on May 31.

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey announced Monday that Courtez D’Henry Damper, 20, of Port Gibson was taken into custody. He is accused of the shooting at the Fayette Day Festival that killed Rayshaude D. Hudson, 22.

“We want to assure the community that we are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families,” Sheriff Bailey said. “This arrest is a crucial step in holding those responsible accountable, but our work is far from over.”

Damper was arraigned on June 17 and has been denied bond. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail. Sheriff Bailey indicated that more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.