Officials warn about wildlife after alligator caught catching a few rays on campus of Mississippi school Published 5:21 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

As summer temperatures rise, so do the number of unexpected wildlife encounters across the community—especially with alligators venturing into unfamiliar territory.

On Wednesday, local law enforcement responded to an unusual visitor spotted near a local school: an alligator lounging on campus grounds. Officers acted quickly to ensure the safety of students and staff by safely removing the reptilian trespasser. Despite its attempt to “enroll,” authorities joked that the scaly visitor lacked the proper paperwork—and a backpack.

This incident follows another recent encounter just weeks ago, when Sergeant Carpenter responded to a call about a baby alligator wandering dangerously close to traffic. The sergeant was able to safely detain and relocate the young gator before it could be harmed.

Officials are reminding residents that as the weather warms, it’s not uncommon for wildlife to appear in populated areas. They encourage the public to report any sightings to local authorities and avoid approaching wild animals.