Mississippi teen found guilty of capital murder — the first of four teens charged in slaying of USM football player Published 5:20 am Friday, June 20, 2025

A Mississippi teenager has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of Southern Miss football player MJ Daniels

Orlando May, 18, was found guilty after a three-day trial in Forrest County, making May the first of four individuals charged in connection with the June 2024 slaying to be found guilty in the case.

Daniels, a 21-year-old George County native, was preparing for his senior year with the Golden Eagles when he was shot to death on June 11, 2024, at the Ivy Row Apartments in Hattiesburg.

Following his conviction, May was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder. He also received an additional 30-year concurrent sentence for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and taking a motor vehicle.

Three other teenagers, 16-year-old Samir Green, 17-year-old Allen Marcus Gardner, and 16-year-old Nytavion Shaw, also face charges of capital murder and attempted armed carjacking in Daniels’ death. Their cases are pending.