Unlicensed practice of law on the rise in Mississippi, district attorney reports after woman pleads guilty to crime Published 7:24 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The unlicensed practice of law has been on the rise in northeast Mississippi, according to Jason D. Herring, District Attorney for the First Circuit Court District in Mississippi.

This illicit activity, frequently carried out by individuals with prior felony convictions or crimes of moral turpitude, has resulted in numerous residents suffering harm due to substandard legal services. The most vulnerable, particularly children in domestic relations cases, often bear the brunt of these incompetent and unlawful services, Herring wrote in a post on Facebook.

Local authorities are stepping up efforts to combat this growing problem. Recently, an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, led by Investigator Bobby Bean, and the subsequent work of Lee County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Blanchard, culminated in an arrest and conviction for unlicensed legal practice.

On June 12, 2025, Misty Boggs pleaded guilty to practicing law without a license in the Justice Court of Lee County, Mississippi. Justice Court Judge Marilyn Reed sentenced Boggs to six months in the Lee County Jail, with ten days to serve and the remainder suspended. Boggs was also ordered to pay fines, court costs, and restitution to the victim she defrauded by charging a fee for legal services she was not authorized to provide.

The Office of the District Attorney and the Office of the Lee County Prosecuting Attorney extended their appreciation to Investigator Bobby Bean for his diligent work on the case. Both offices affirmed their commitment to continuing the prosecution of individuals who jeopardize the public and undermine the integrity of the legal system for personal gain, especially in cases involving minor children and vulnerable adults.