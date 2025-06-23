10-foot long alligator causes two vehicle accident on Mississippi highway Published 5:05 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A massive 10-foot-long alligator caused a two-vehicle accident early Monday morning while attempting to cross a four-lane highway in Mississippi.

The Natchez Democrat reports the incident occurred around 2 a.m. No human injuries were reported, but both vehicles sustained damage after hitting the alligator, which may have still been alive when struck by the first car. “Everybody is fine, but he did some damage to both vehicles,” said Daugherty, who assisted at the scene.

It took multiple people to remove the alligator from the roadway. Daugherty estimated the reptile weighed over 500 pounds.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, alligators in the state often grow larger than those in other regions, such as Florida and Louisiana, particularly in rural, unhunted areas. Male alligators typically grow faster and larger than females, with about 20% reaching lengths over 10 feet.

Officials advise that if a driver accidentally hits an alligator, they should safely pull over, remain in their vehicle, and contact local law enforcement. Injured alligators can still be dangerous and should not be approached or moved.