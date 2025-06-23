Kroger announces plans to close 60 grocery stores in next year and a half Published 5:17 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The country’s largest supermarket by revenue has announced that it plans to close approximately 60 stores across the United States over the next year and a half, according to its first quarter earnings report released Friday.

Kroger, the fifth-largest retailer in the United States, did specify which locations would be affected by the decision, but said that the closures are expected to bring a “modest financial benefit” to the company. The company operates 29 grocery stores across 23 cities in the Magnolia State.

With more than 2,700 stores in operation, the closure of 60 stores would amount to less than a 3% decrease.

Kroger also noted that employees at the closing stores will be offered opportunities to transfer to other nearby locations.