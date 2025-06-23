Man leads Mississippi officers on multi-county chase in stolen Slingshot three-wheeler Published 1:47 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A high-speed pursuit involving a stolen Polaris Slingshot that originated in Hancock County ended dramatically on Sunday, June 22, with the suspect crashing into a ditch and then attempting to flee on foot. Quick action by Pearl River County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers led to the swift apprehension of the individual, who was later found to have active warrants out of Georgia.

The chase began when the Mississippi Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit of the stolen Polaris Slingshot. As the vehicle entered Pearl River County, Sheriff’s deputies joined the effort. Deputy Temple attempted to deploy spike strips to disable the vehicle, but the suspect successfully evaded them.

However, the suspect’s attempt to escape was short-lived. The driver soon lost control of the three-wheeled vehicle, sending it into a ditch. Undeterred, the suspect then abandoned the Slingshot and tried to flee on foot.

Pearl River County Corporal Landrum, along with MHP troopers, quickly closed in and apprehended the fleeing suspect. Following the arrest, authorities discovered that the individual was wanted in Georgia and faced full extradition.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department praised the collaborative efforts of all agencies involved, stating they were “proud of the teamwork displayed… in bringing this dangerous situation to an end.”