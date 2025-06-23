One person airlifted after 18-wheeler, pickup truck collide on Mississippi interstate Published 11:14 am Monday, June 23, 2025

One person was airlifted after an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck collided on the Mississippi interstate Monday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred near the 61-mile marker in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Hazlehurst.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Monday morning, according to MHP.

The 18-wheeler driver was not injured in the wreck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.