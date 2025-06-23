One person dead after shooting at Mississippi state park during gender reveal party Published 5:27 am Monday, June 23, 2025

One person was left dead after a gender reveal party at a Mississippi state park ended with a shooting among family members.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), officers responded to an altercation at Roosevelt State Park around 5 p.m. at the Alfredo Harris Lodge within the park. Upon arrival, they found a shooting had occurred near the pool area.

Roosevelt State Park is a public recreation area located off Interstate 20 on the southwest side of Morton, Mississippi.

According to a report from WAPT in Jackson, family members were celebrating at a gender reveal party when the shooting occurred.

The victim, identified by the Scott County Coroner as 18-year-old Jetavion Markenyus Johnson of Newton, Mississippi, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the front of his abdomen. An autopsy is pending.

MDWFP officials described the incident as an isolated event involving family members, with no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities say relatives have been cooperative, and the investigation into what sparked the violence is ongoing.

It remains unclear whether any arrests have been made. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation.