Routine traffic stop on Mississippi highway leads to discovery of 44 pounds of cocaine in hidden compartment Published 4:48 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A routine traffic stop by a Mississippi police officer led to the discovery of 44 pounds of cocaine inside a hidden compartment in the stopped vehicle.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), a deputy with the department’s Interdiction Task Force pulled over a white Chevrolet SUV around 1 a.m. on June 22. The stop occurred on Highway 49, near Highway 80, after the driver was observed swerving out of his lane.

The driver was identified as John Jermaine Norman.

Authorities said after the deputy requested and received consent to search the vehicle, a “man-made aftermarket compartment” was found inside the SUV. This hidden compartment contained 20 kilograms (approximately 44 pounds) of suspected cocaine.

Norman was immediately arrested and has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center without bond, awaiting his initial court appearance.