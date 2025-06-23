US Supreme Court clears way for execution of Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate Published 4:53 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, June 23, refused to review the case of Richard Gerald Jordan, Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate, clearing the path for Jordan’s scheduled execution on Wednesday, June 25.

The Supreme Court did not provide a reason for its denial. Jordan had petitioned the high court to review his case and requested an emergency stay of execution.

Jordan, 79, was sentenced to death for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of Edwina Marter in Harrison County. Despite confessing to the crime, Jordan has been granted retrials four times, each resulting in a conviction and a renewed death sentence.

In a separate legal maneuver, Jordan’s attorneys also filed an appeal with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. That filing came after a judge denied Jordan’s request to block his execution based on the state’s current lethal injection protocol.