Early morning shooting at Mississippi car care center leaves one woman dead and charges filed against her boyfriend and security guard Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Few details have been released about an early morning shooting at a Mississippi car care center that left one woman dead and resulted in murder and manslaughter charges for two individuals.

The incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the Auto One car care business at the intersection of Raymond Road and Siwell Road in Jackson, involved a security guard and two pedestrians.

Jackson Police have identified the deceased as Deyonia McGee, 22. Initially believed to be 17, McGee was walking with a 16-year-old male, who identified himself as her boyfriend, when security guard Carl Miller, 60, allegedly fired multiple shots at them. McGee succumbed to her injuries.

Following the shooting, Miller was taken into custody. The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, was also arrested.

After consultation with the District Attorney’s office, the 16-year-old has been charged with murder, while Carl Miller faces a manslaughter charge.