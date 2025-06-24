Mississippi man arrested, charged after reportedly attacking deputy during traffic stop

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Jimmie Townsend, 34, of Tupelo, was accused of attacking a Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop last weekend.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Townsend was stopped near Lee Line Road. Townsend reportedly attacked the deputy when he was told that he was being arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Investigators describe the incident as a prolonged physical altercation.

Bond for Townsend was set at $5,000.

 

 

