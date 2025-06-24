Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate running out of legal options before Wednesday’s planned execution Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate’s chances of avoiding execution appear very slim after a series of legal setbacks on Tuesday. One day ahead of Richard Gerald Jordan’s scheduled execution, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision, clearing the way for the execution on Wednesday.

Hours later, Governor Tate Reeves denied Jordan’s clemency petition. A spokesperson for the governor’s office stated that Jordan has been convicted of capital murder by multiple juries and that his appeals have been rejected by numerous courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. The spokesperson affirmed that all necessary procedures are being followed for the execution to proceed as planned.

Jordan’s legal team had sought to halt the execution, arguing that the state’s three-drug protocol could inflict undue pain. However, the Fifth Circuit disagreed, noting that Jordan failed to prove that the protocol caused suffering in previous executions. The court further indicated that even if the initial drug, Midazolam, proved ineffective, the execution would be stopped if Jordan remained conscious, thus preventing pain.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jordan had one remaining petition with the U.S. Supreme Court.