More than 100 violations for squatted vehicles cited at Mississippi Gulf Coast car, truck and bike show Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

More than 100 citations were issued for squatted vehicles during the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s annual summer car, truck, and bike show called Scrapin’ the Coast. This marks the first year the state’s ban on squatted vehicles has been in effect during the coast car show.

The law, which prohibits vehicles with front fenders four or more inches higher than the rear, became active on July 1, 2024, shortly after last year’s Scrapin’ the Coast event. Penalties for violations include a $100 fine and a misdemeanor for a first offense, a $200 fine for a second, and a $300 fine along with a suspended license for a third offense within five years.

In all, Biloxi Police issued 406 traffic citations during the Friday and Saturday event, with 120 specifically issued for squatted vehicles.

A Biloxi Police Department representative noted that while their enforcement efforts garnered significant attention, officers were diligently enforcing all traffic regulations. The department acknowledged that adapting to new laws often involves an adjustment period, suggesting this was evident during the recent event.

Despite the new regulation, officers issued fewer overall tickets this year, a decrease from the 517 citations given during the 2024 Scrapin’ the Coast. However, the number of towed vehicles increased to 60, compared to 14 in 2024.