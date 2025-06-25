Mississippi defense technology company announces hiring event to fill more than 100 manufacturing positions Published 9:06 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

More than 100 new jobs will be up for grabs when a Mississippi defense technology company interviews for the positions in early July. Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, a leading provider of military aircraft, announced it will be holding an in-person hiring event in the Iuka area on July 8 and 9 to fill over 100 manufacturing technician roles.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security shared the news on Tuesday, highlighting the growth of Northrop Grumman’s aeronautics systems sector at its Iuka plant. This sector is known for developing both manned and unmanned air systems.

“The manufacturing technicians hired will be team members who will help deliver the precision and reliability needed for the next-generation aeronautical program,” a company statement read. Northrop Grumman is offering competitive pay based on experience and a comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) matching. Relocation expenses may also be available for eligible candidates.

Individuals interested in these opportunities can find more information and apply by clicking here. A member of Northrop Grumman’s talent acquisition team will review résumés and directly contact those whose skills and experience match the openings to schedule an interview.