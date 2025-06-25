Richard Jordan, Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate, set to be executed this evening Published 8:57 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

by Mina Corpuz, Mississippi Today

June 25, 2025

Barring a last minute reprieve, the state of Mississippi is set to execute Richard Jordan this evening.

Attorneys representing the 79-year-old, the state’s oldest and longest serving inmate on death row, filed a flurry of motions with the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals this week. As of today, the appeals court denied his request for stay, and the high court hads not responded to a request for stay.

A week after receiving a clemency petition for Jordan, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves denied it. Reeves has not granted anyone clemency during his two terms in office.

He said Jordan admitted being guilty of kidnapping Edwina Marter at gunpoint from her family’s home in coastal Harrison County in 1976 while her 3-year-old son was sleeping, and of forcing Marter to drive into a forest and killing her by shooting her in the back of the head.

“At this time, all necessary procedures are being followed with the anticipation that the execution will proceed as scheduled.”

Jordan was first convicted in 1976 for the kidnapping and murder of 34-year-old Edwina Marter, a mother of two, on the Gulf Coast.

He had four trials before a death sentence stuck in 1998, and in the following decades, Jordan has sought appeals of his conviction.

Edwina Marter’s now-adult sons, Eric and Kevin, and her husband, Charles, do not plan to attend the execution, but Edwina Marter’s brother is expected to be a witness.

Eric Marter previously told Mississippi Today that he would have liked Jordan’s death sentence to have been carried out sooner, not almost 50 years after the fact.

Advocates from the state, the South and beyond have called for Jordan’s sentence to be commuted to life without the possibility of parole, echoing some reasons cited by Jordan’s attorneys, including his age and potential safety risk, how long he has been in prison, and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder from service in the Vietnam War.

About a decade ago, Jordan and fellow death row inmate Ricky Chase became the lead plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s execution lethal injection protocol.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate ruled that Jordan’s execution could proceed, writing that he had not proved that the state’s lethal injection protocol was likely to cause “serious illness and needless suffering.”

He also cited a previous Supreme Court ruling that states the 8th Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment doesn’t guarantee prisoners a painless death.

Wingate, however, did issue a provision: the state has to stop Jordan’s execution if he shows signs of consciousness.

This is the second execution Wingate has allowed to proceed for plaintiffs and intervenors in the lawsuit. The previous death row inmate who asked Wingate for a stay based on his involvement in the suit was Thomas Loden Jr., who was executed in 2022.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.