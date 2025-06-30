Authorities searching for two Mississippi brothers reportedly connected to weekend double murder at party Published 3:28 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Authorities are searching for two Mississippi brothers who they believe are connected to a weekend double homicide in Starkville.

Oktibbeha County deputies are actively searching for Travis Chandler, 34, and Devon Chandler, 27. The Chandler brothers are believed to be connected to a double homicide that occurred during a party early Saturday morning on Kincaid Road in Starkville. Active murder warrants have been issued for both men.

The shooting transpired around 2:30 a.m. on June 29, 2025. According to investigators, two unidentified victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were transported to OCH Regional Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Travis and Devon Chandler to contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 323-2421 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.