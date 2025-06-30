Four people arrested, accused of stealing from Mississippi fireworks stand Published 4:05 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Just days before the Independence Day celebrations, four individuals were apprehended by the Newton Police Department early Monday morning following the alleged theft of fireworks from a local stand. Most of the stolen pyrotechnics have been recovered.

Newton Interim Police Chief McKenzie Patrick reported that officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. concerning a fireworks theft on Eastside Drive. While no suspects were present upon their initial arrival, officers continued to patrol the vicinity. Their vigilance paid off around 3:30 a.m. when two vehicles returned to the stand.

As officers converged on the scene, the two vehicles reportedly fled in opposite directions. One vehicle sped onto Interstate 20 East toward Meridian, while the other turned onto Highway 80 West toward Hickory.

Jaquavion Hunter, 21, and Jeremiah Ward, 19, both of Meridian, along with Aaron Jones and Jylin Carpenter, were arrested shortly after the pursuits. The four suspects are expected to face multiple charges.

The Newton Police Department received assistance from the Meridian Police Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in apprehending the occupants of the first vehicle.