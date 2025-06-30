Mississippi school superintendents indicted on theft, bribery, embezzlement charges Published 5:58 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Two Mississippi school superintendents and a St. Louis-based consultant have been indicted on four federal counts, including conspiracy to commit embezzlement, theft, and bribery, in a scheme allegedly involving tens of thousands of dollars in unrendered services and stolen federal funds.

The indictment names Earl Joe Nelson, current superintendent of the Leake County School District and former superintendent of the Clarksdale Municipal School District, and Mario D. Willis, superintendent of the Hollandale School District. The duo is accused of paying each other substantial sums from school funds for consulting services that were never provided, a practice that allegedly occurred from November 2021 until at least June 2023.

Furthermore, Nelson and Willis are alleged to have stolen funds from the U.S. Department of Education that were earmarked for their respective school districts.

Also indicted in connection with the case is Moneka M. Smith-Taylor, a consultant and teacher from St. Louis. Smith-Taylor faces bribery charges, accused of receiving over $250,000 from Willis for unperformed consulting services over a two-year period. The indictment further alleges that Smith-Taylor returned a portion of that money to Willis as a cash kickback in exchange for the consulting contract.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi State Department of Education referred inquiries to the local school boards, citing their authority over personnel decisions. The current employment status of both superintendents remains unclear. As of press time, district officials could not be reached for comment. However, both Willis and Nelson are still listed as superintendents for their respective districts in the state education department’s online directory.

It is also unknown if the defendants have legal representation available to comment on their behalf.