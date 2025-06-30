Mississippi sheriff uses humor to remind residents when (and when not) to call 911 during Fourth of July

Published 4:30 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

By Magnolia State Live

As the Fourth of July approaches, one Mississippi sheriff’s office is offering a lighthearted, yet crucial, reminder about when to call 911. In a recent social media post, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department provided a humorous take on common, non-emergency calls they receive, particularly during the firework-filled holiday. The message aims to educate residents on the appropriate use of the emergency line, distinguishing between minor inconveniences and genuine emergencies.

The sheriff’s office shared a “Dos and Don’ts” list, playing on typical scenarios that arise during holiday celebrations. For instance, while the boom of fireworks is a staple of the Fourth, residents are advised: Do not call if “people are setting off fireworks. Do call if “people just set their house on fire.

The post continued with similar tongue-in cheek distinctions:

  • Do not call if “fireworks debris is landing in my yard. Do call if “body parts are landing in my yard.
  • Do not call if “my wife is too upset to sleep.” Do call if “my wife won’t wake up.
  • Do not call if “my cat is upset and hiding.” Do call if “my cat is shooting back.

The humorous approach by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office serves as a memorable way to encourage responsible 911 usage, ensuring that emergency lines are clear for those facing true life-threatening situations during the busy holiday.

