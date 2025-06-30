Mississippi woman dies after jumping out of vehicle following argument with boyfriend, sheriff says Published 5:39 am Monday, June 30, 2025

A Mississippi woman died after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle driven by her boyfriend following an argument.

The incident occurred on June 26 at around 7:30 p.m. on Gautier-Vancleave Road.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told WLOX News that deputies discovered 45-year-old Celeste Bellard lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff Ledbetter, 47-year-old Adam Cross, Bellard’s boyfriend, informed investigators that the couple had been drinking and were en route home when an argument escalated. Cross stated that Bellard then exited the vehicle while it was still in motion.

Cross has been charged with driving under the influence and was released on a $5,000 bond.