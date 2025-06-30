The movies leaving Hulu this month Published 10:00 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The movies leaving Hulu this month

There’s no denying it—the heat is really hitting this summer, and one of the best ways to fight any heatwave is to just stay inside. But if you’re planning to catch up on some movies while you’re spending time cooling off indoors, just know Hulu is planning on shedding some weight this month. The popular streaming platform has already confirmed it is saying goodbye to 17 movies in July.

There are many reasons why a movie might leave Hulu—the rights may no longer be available, or its popularity may not justify the cost of licensing it, for example. Whatever the reason, you may need to switch up your summer plans if you don’t get to some of these movies before they’re gone.

Actor Stephanie Hsu earned critical acclaim—and an Oscar nomination—for her part in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and recently starred in the Peacock show “Laid” before it was canceled. But if you want to catch a deeper Hsu cut before Hulu scrapes it from its platform, you have to watch “Asking for It” today. This 2020 film, which sees Hsu playing a journalist who takes justice into her own hands when her stalker walks free, is leaving the streamer on July 1.

Fans of Margaret Qualley might also want to consider checking out the 2023 comedy “My Happy Ending” before Hulu removes it from its platform on July 23. While “My Happy Ending” doesn’t actually feature Qualley herself, it does star her mom, Andie MacDowell, as a famous actor who goes incognito for medical treatment.

A few horror films are leaving Hulu this month too. 2022’s “Old Man,” which features Stephen Lang as an old man living in a cabin in the middle of nowhere, is set to depart on July 19. Then, just one day later, the steamer will say goodbye to the Irish psychological horror film “You Are Not My Mother” on July 20.

Wondering what other movies are disappearing from Hulu throughout the next few weeks? Stacker compiled a list of the movies leaving Hulu in July using data from Reelgood. IMDb ratings and other data points were added for supplementary insights.

Christmas with the Campbells

– Runtime: 88 minutes

– Genres: Romance and Comedy

– Director: Clare Niederpruem

– Cast: Brittany Snow, Justin Long, and Alex Moffat

– Leaving on: June 1

The Amazing Maurice

– Runtime: 93 minutes

– Genres: Animation and Action & Adventure

– Director: Toby Genkel

– Cast: Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, and David Thewlis

– Leaving on: June 2

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Crime

– Director: Daniel Alfredson

– Cast: Gemma Chan, Carla Juri, and John Sessions

– Leaving on: June 4

Indemnity

– Runtime: 124 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Crime

– Director: Travis Taute

– Cast: Jarrid Geduld, Gail Mabalane, and André Jacobs

– Leaving on: June 8

Here Before

– Runtime: 83 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Mystery

– Director: Stacey Gregg

– Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Martin McCann, and Jonjo O’Neill

– Leaving on: June 10

WarHunt

– Runtime: 93 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Fantasy

– Director: Mauro Borrelli

– Cast: Robert Knepper, Jackson Rathbone, and Mickey Rourke

– Leaving on: June 10

Intrigo: Samaria

– Runtime: 104 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Crime

– Director: Daniel Alfredson

– Cast: Millie Brady, Jeff Fahey, and Phoebe Fox

– Leaving on: June 11

The Worst Person in the World

– Runtime: 128 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Director: Joachim Trier

– Cast: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Herbert Nordrum

– Leaving on: June 13

Ted K

– Runtime: 120 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Biography

– Director: Tony Stone

– Cast: Sharlto Copley, Drew Powell, and Christian Calloway

– Leaving on: June 17

The Ledge

– Runtime: 86 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

– Director: Howard J. Ford

– Cast: Brittany Ashworth, Nathan Welsh, and Anaïs Parello

– Leaving on: June 17

The Burning Sea

– Runtime: 104 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: John Andreas Andersen

– Cast: Kristine Thorp, Henrik Bjelland, and Rolf Kristian Larsen

– Leaving on: June 22

Gasoline Alley

– Runtime: 97 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

– Director: Edward Drake

– Cast: Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis, and Luke Wilson

– Leaving on: June 24

Big Gold Brick

– Runtime: 132 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Fantasy

– Director: Brian Petsos

– Cast: Andy García, Emory Cohen, and Megan Fox

– Leaving on: June 24

The Desperate Hour

– Runtime: 84 minutes

– Genre: Thriller

– Director: Phillip Noyce

– Cast: Naomi Watts, Colton Gobbo, and Sierra Maltby

– Leaving on: June 25

Transfusion

– Runtime: 106 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: Matt Nable

– Cast: Sam Worthington, Matt Nable, and Phoebe Tonkin

– Leaving on: June 30