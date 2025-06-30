The movies leaving Netflix this month Published 10:00 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The movies leaving Netflix this month

The last month has settled in like a thick wool blanket—hot, heavy, and impossible to ignore. With a heatwave and sticky humidity gripping much of the country, there’s never been a better excuse to stay indoors, crank up the AC, and queue up something to watch. Thankfully, Netflix still has a few dozen movies worth streaming before they evaporate by the end of the month—including offbeat indie comedies, summer-ready blockbusters, and everything in between.

There are quite a few reasons a film can get dropped from a streamer like Netflix; perhaps the movie’s rights are no longer available, or its popularity doesn’t justify the cost of licensing. The motivation may vary, and though a lot of Netflix’s July 2025 cinematic casualties already met their fate on the first of the month, there’s still time to catch some of the departing films.

This July, three franchises are getting reboots—”Jurassic World,” “Superman,” and “Fantastic Four.” It looks to be a promising month at the box office, but if you’re not interested in superheroes and dinosaurs, you’ll have until July 15 to catch up with “Barbie,” the biggest blockbuster of 2023. Instead of capes and claws, embrace beachwear and the color pink by following Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on an adventure to the real world, where living their plastic life gets a bit trickier.

Want something just as big but a little more menacing? You’ve got a couple of options, starting with “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” a prequel to George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” that centers on Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular heroine trying to survive in the gas-fueled wasteland. And there’s plenty of horsepower in Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1,” a good old-fashioned Western featuring a mosaic of stories and characters. Both of those hit the dusty trail on July 16.

Too loud and bold? Maybe you want something funny and quaint. Well, don’t worry, director Nicole Holofcener has you covered with a fun comedy of manners study starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as an author who overhears that her husband doesn’t actually like her writing. How will she navigate her marriage now? Find out before it leaves the streamer on July 26.

If you’re curious about what else is leaving Netflix in July 2025, Stacker has you covered with this list of all the movies departing this month, along with the last day they’ll be available to stream on the platform. There are also supplementary insights from IMDb on each film’s director, cast, and runtime. As you battle for supremacy with the heat, stay cool and comfortable and organize your movie calendar appropriately.

Batman Begins (2005)

– IMDb rating: 8.2 (1,647,484 votes)

– Director: Christopher Nolan

– Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Ken Watanabe

– Genres: Action, Crime, Drama

– Runtime: 140 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Beginners (2010)

– IMDb rating: 7.2 (95,929 votes)

– Director: Mike Mills

– Cast: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Mélanie Laurent

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, Romance

– Runtime: 105 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Burlesque (2010)

– IMDb rating: 6.4 (96,426 votes)

– Director: Steve Antin

– Cast: Cher, Christina Aguilera, Alan Cumming

– Genres: Drama, Music, Musical

– Runtime: 119 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Closer (2004)

– IMDb rating: 7.2 (244,363 votes)

– Director: Mike Nichols

– Cast: Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Clive Owen

– Genres: Drama, Romance

– Runtime: 104 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Cult of Chucky (2017)

– IMDb rating: 5.3 (32,263 votes)

– Director: Don Mancini

– Cast: Allison Dawn Doiron, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif

– Genres: Horror, Thriller

– Runtime: 91 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Daddy Day Care (2003)

– IMDb rating: 5.6 (76,227 votes)

– Director: Steve Carr

– Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin, Anjelica Huston

– Genres: Comedy, Family

– Runtime: 92 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

The Dark Knight (2008)

– IMDb rating: 9.0 (3,015,692 votes)

– Director: Christopher Nolan

– Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart

– Genres: Action, Crime, Drama

– Runtime: 152 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

– IMDb rating: 8.4 (1,910,617 votes)

– Director: Christopher Nolan

– Cast: Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway

– Genres: Action, Crime, Drama

– Runtime: 164 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Den of Thieves (2018)

– IMDb rating: 7.0 (144,120 votes)

– Director: Christian Gudegast

– Cast: Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

– Genres: Action, Crime, Drama

– Runtime: 140 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

From Prada to Nada (2011)

– IMDb rating: 5.5 (15,759 votes)

– Director: Angel Gracia

– Cast: Camilla Belle, Alexa PenaVega, Kuno Becker

– Genres: Action, Comedy, Drama

– Runtime: 107 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Goodfellas (1990)

– IMDb rating: 8.7 (1,319,523 votes)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci

– Genres: Biography, Crime, Drama

– Runtime: 145 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Ma (2019)

– IMDb rating: 5.6 (67,009 votes)

– Director: Tate Taylor

– Cast: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis

– Genres: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

– Runtime: 99 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

– IMDb rating: 5.6 (62,630 votes)

– Director: Gregory Jacobs

– Cast: Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, Music

– Runtime: 115 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

– IMDb rating: 7.8 (353,852 votes)

– Director: Joe Wright

– Cast: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn

– Genres: Drama, Romance

– Runtime: 129 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Ted (2012)

– IMDb rating: 6.9 (674,593 votes)

– Director: Seth MacFarlane

– Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane

– Genres: Comedy

– Runtime: 106 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Ted 2 (2015)

– IMDb rating: 6.3 (247,252 votes)

– Director: Seth MacFarlane

– Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane, Amanda Seyfried

– Genres: Comedy

– Runtime: 115 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

– IMDb rating: 6.2 (129,684 votes)

– Director: Marc Lawrence

– Cast: Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant, Alicia Witt

– Genres: Comedy, Romance

– Runtime: 101 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 1

Gran Turismo (2023)

– IMDb rating: 7.1 (119,866 votes)

– Director: Neill Blomkamp

– Cast: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

– Genres: Action, Adventure, Drama

– Runtime: 134 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 11

Trap (2024)

– IMDb rating: 5.8 (139,088 votes)

– Director: M. Night Shyamalan

– Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan

– Genres: Crime, Horror, Mystery

– Runtime: 105 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 11

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

– IMDb rating: 6.0 (122,532 votes)

– Director: Adam Wingard

– Cast: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

– Genres: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

– Runtime: 115 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 14

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

– IMDb rating: 8.3 (27,443 votes)

– Director: Morgan Neville

– Cast: Fred Rogers, Margaret Whitmer, Tom Junod

– Genres: Documentary, Biography, History

– Runtime: 95 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 16

Carol (2015)

– IMDb rating: 7.2 (148,263 votes)

– Director: Todd Haynes

– Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson

– Genres: Drama, Romance

– Runtime: 118 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 17

Migration (2023)

– IMDb rating: 6.6 (40,060 votes)

– Director: Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy

– Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Tresi Gazal, Elizabeth Banks

– Genres: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

– Runtime: 83 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 19

American Sniper (2014)

– IMDb rating: 7.3 (548,828 votes)

– Director: Clint Eastwood

– Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Kyle Gallner

– Genres: Action, Biography, Drama

– Runtime: 133 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 21

Brain on Fire (2016)

– IMDb rating: 6.6 (25,040 votes)

– Director: Gerard Barrett

– Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Thomas Mann, Richard Armitage

– Genres: Biography, Drama

– Runtime: 88 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 22

Ordinary People (2016)

– IMDb rating: 7.3 (991 votes)

– Director: Eduardo W. Roy Jr.

– Cast: Ronwaldo Martin, Hasmine Killip, John Kenji Montoro

– Genres: Drama

– Runtime: 107 min

– Leaving Netflix on June 26