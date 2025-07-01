Former Mississippi county employee pleads guilty to stealing nearly $10,000 from gas card for his personal use Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

A former Mississippi county employee has admitted to stealing thousands from taxpayers by misusing a department fuel card.

Carvelle Russell, an employee in Panola County, pleaded guilty to embezzlement for using the card to fill up his personal vehicle between June and September 2024, according to State Auditor Shad White.

In Panola County Circuit Court, Russell was sentenced to one day in state prison, followed by a decade of post-release supervision. He must also pay $1,100 in fines and repay the $9,546.37 he embezzled.

State Auditor Shad White emphasized his office’s commitment to fighting fraud, stating, “Our team of investigators works tirelessly to uncover schemes like this. We will continue to work alongside prosecutors to deliver record results for Mississippians.”