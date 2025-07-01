Mississippi sheriff questions effectiveness of program after burglary arrest of man wearing ankle monitor Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The recent arrest of a Mississippi man accused of burglary while wearing a GPS ankle monitor has prompted Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins to openly question the effectiveness of such monitoring programs as an alternative to incarceration.

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections’ GPS program was designed to enable authorities to track defendants in real-time and maintain a record of their locations,” Sheriff Hawkins stated. “This case raises questions about the effectiveness of GPS monitoring as an alternative to jail. The ankle monitor clearly does not prevent individuals from violating the terms of their release, nor does it stop them from committing additional crimes.”

The case in question involves Edward Lawrence Kidd, 40, who was arrested Monday, June 30, on charges of burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon. Authorities linked Kidd to a residential burglary on Lee Stokes Road that occurred on Tuesday, June 24. Deputies responded to the scene to find an interior garage door kicked in, and the homeowner reported a missing pair of black work boots, identifying Kidd as a likely suspect. Detectives collected evidence at the scene.

Days later, on Sunday, June 29, deputies were called back to Lee Stokes Road for a disturbance at 1260 Lee Stokes Road, the home of William Kidd, Edward Lawrence Kidd’s father. William Kidd granted deputies permission to enter the residence, where they discovered a 12-gauge Stoeger shotgun in plain view inside Edward Kidd’s bedroom. Knowing Edward Kidd is a convicted felon, detectives secured the weapon. Edward Kidd was not present at the time of this discovery.

By Monday, June 30, detectives confirmed that Edward Kidd was on probation and equipped with a GPS ankle monitor. They subsequently contacted his probation officer. Location data obtained from the monitor precisely placed Kidd at the scene of the burglary around the time it was committed.

Based on this compelling evidence, detectives obtained warrants for Kidd’s arrest. The GPS data also indicated Kidd was at his residence, where authorities, joined by Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officers, arrested him without incident. During the arrest, investigators successfully recovered the missing black work boots.

Edward Lawrence Kidd is currently being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. No bond has been set, and he awaits his initial court appearance.