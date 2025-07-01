Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart Dies at 90 – ministry marked by fame and scandal Published 11:37 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Jimmy Swaggart, the fiery televangelist whose Pentecostal preaching once drew millions before a series of sex scandals tarnished his ministry, has died at the age of 90.

His death was announced Tuesday on his official Facebook page. No cause was given, though Swaggart had been in declining health.

Born in Ferriday, Louisiana, Swaggart rose from poverty and oil field jobs to international fame. A gifted pianist and gospel singer, he shared the stage in his youth with musically inclined cousins Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley. But it was preaching that became his life’s mission. He claimed to hear the call of God at age 8, a moment he described as transformative.

By the 1980s, Swaggart’s sermons and musical ministry had built a religious empire, with his television broadcasts reaching millions and Jimmy Swaggart Ministries pulling in over $140 million a year. His Baton Rouge complex became a hub for evangelical activity, complete with a Bible college, recording studios, and a vast sanctuary.

Swaggart’s career unraveled in 1988 when he was photographed with a prostitute in New Orleans. In a now-famous tearful sermon, he told followers, “I have sinned,” but offered few details. He later resigned from the Assemblies of God after refusing to accept the denomination’s punishment.

A second scandal in 1991 — another prostitute and an unregistered Jaguar — further damaged his credibility, turning the once-dominant preacher into a punchline.

Despite it all, Swaggart never left the pulpit. In his later years, he continued broadcasting with his son Donnie and maintained a loyal, though smaller, audience. Swaggart’s ministry, now online and radio-based, remained active until his death.