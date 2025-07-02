Call from Arkansas leads to arrest of Mississippi man, rescue of victim in high-risk traffic stop with weapons drawn Published 5:50 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A call from a worried mother in Arkansas led to the swift arrest of a Mississippi man on domestic violence charges after officers located the man’s vehicle and performed a high-risk traffic stop with weapons drawn Tuesday evening.

According to The Natchez Democrat, Adams County E-911 Dispatch received a call at about 4:44 p.m. from a mother reporting her daughter was being held at gunpoint in a black Chevrolet truck adorned with Rebel flags. A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was issued at 5:06 p.m. for the vehicle, last seen near the Mississippi River bridge.

Sheriff Travis Patten immediately responded, heading towards the bridge. Dispatchers, still on the line with the victim’s mother, used the Life360 app to track the truck as it traveled southbound. The mother reported the suspect was assaulting the victim and brandishing a firearm.

Sheriff Patten, joined by Mississippi Highway Patrolman DeQuatarrius Jackson, performed a high-risk traffic stop on U.S. 61 South. Officers approached with weapons drawn, safely removing the victim before apprehending James Baker, 24, of Hattiesburg. A search of the truck revealed a .45 caliber pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and a knife.

Baker faces charges of domestic violence/simple assault. Both he and the victim were taken to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. Sheriff Patten expressed gratitude for Trooper Jackson’s crucial assistance.