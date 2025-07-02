Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing nearly $2,000 in items from local Home Depot Published 5:35 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A Mississippi man was arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 worth of items from a local Home Depot store.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Joshua Tallant, 38, of Thaxton, was arrested after police were notified by representatives from the Oxford Home Depot of the theft on June 15.

Tallant allegedly stole items worth more than $1,700 from the store, according to police reports.

He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.