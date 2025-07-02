One person killed on Mississippi interstate in collision involving 18-wheeler Published 9:03 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

One person was killed Wednesday morning during a crash on the Mississippi interstate between an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The wreck occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Spring Ridge Road Exit in Clinton, west of Jackson.

Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s Office report that a passenger in the vehicle that collided with the semi died in the wreck.

The westbound lanes of I-20 were closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the road.

Westbound traffic was diverted to Highway 18.