Train travel makes return to Mississippi Gulf Coast – tickets now on sale

Travel by train is making a highly anticipated return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Tickets are now on sale for the new Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, launching August 18 with twice-daily trains between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

This state-sponsored service will offer convenient morning and evening departures, providing a “comfortable and scenic service,” according to Amtrak President Roger Harris. He encourages early booking for upcoming events like fall football games, holiday travel, and even next year’s Mardi Gras season.

Adult coach fares for the full route begin at just $15 one-way, with discounts available for children, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel, and groups. The trains will feature Coach and Business Class, along with Café service offering locally sourced items. Passengers can expect wide reclining seats, ample legroom, free Wi-Fi, and generous baggage allowances. Golf bags and pets (in carriers) will also be welcome.

Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Charles Busby expressed excitement for the return of passenger train travel to the region after nearly two decades, highlighting the opportunity to share coastal hospitality with visitors. The new service will also offer convenient connections to other major Amtrak routes, including the City of New Orleans, Crescent, and Sunset Limited trains.