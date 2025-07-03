Casket left for hours in convenience store parking lot draws attention on social media Published 3:42 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

A casket left sitting for hours on the corner of a Memphis convenience store drew widespread attention on social media after a local activist broadcast the scene via Facebook live.

Memphis Police later responded to the unusual scene Monday after the casket was reported in the parking lot of a Speedy Corner convenience located at Park Avenue and Grand Street in the Orange Mound neighborhood.

Keith Leachman, a Memphis community activist with “Stop the Killing, Cut the Beef,” broadcast live from the scene on Facebook, expressing his dismay. “I don’t know if it’s a prank or what, but this is nonsense,” Leachman stated, questioning if a body might be inside. He voiced his shock and heartbreak, especially given the city’s ongoing struggles with gun violence, emphasizing that “death is not a laughing matter.”

Photos of the lone casket quickly circulated on social media, with some even depicting images of people posing inside it.

WREG News in Memphis reports that Memphis police responded but did not file a report. WREG said the casket was reportedly left by someone hauling scrap metal who ran out of truck space.

Leachman condemned the act as both “creepy” and disrespectful, noting the individual “could have taken it to another location instead of a public corner store.”

The casket was eventually removed hours later.